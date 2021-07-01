This location... close to downtown, OSU Tulsa, the Tulsa's Greenwood, Arts & Blue Dome District. 3 bedroom and 1 large bathroom. Hardwoods. Decorative fireplace. Addition could easily be the 4th bedroom. Pedestal sink and updated tub insert in bathroom. Needs some TLC, this adorable home has tons of potential! Would be great for an investor as a rental or for first time home buyer. Home is being sold AS-IS, no repairs by seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $49,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Oklahoma's Back-to-Work Initiative will be available to the first 20,000 qualified applicants.
- Updated
Lindsey Erin Smith, 30, received a spilt sentence that included 20 years served in prison and five years probation, the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said.
- Updated
Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, said the appellate court opinion "goes to show Oklahoma still has a long way to go in working on regulations for the legal medical marijuana industry."
- Updated
Three years later, 369,247 patients have been licensed by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, and 11,636 businesses have an active license.
- Updated
The WOKA Whitewater Park, located on the upper Illinois River near Watts, is expected to draw 85,000 visitors annually.
- +2
-
In a 5-4 decision with important implications for class actions and for Congress’s ability to authorize lawsuits of all kinds, the Supreme Court has rejected the idea that violation of a statute can ever be enough grounds for a lawsuit unless it comes with a more concrete “injury in fact” to potential plaintiffs, writes columnist Noah Feldman.
- Updated
Unlike the original strain, which caused predominant symptoms of fever, cough or loss of taste or smell, common symptoms of the delta variant — which spreads more easily and carries twice the risk of hospitalization — are a headache, sore throat, runny nose or fever.
- Updated
Finalists for 2021 All-World boys baseball player of the year are invited to the fifth All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
- Updated
The incident marked the second time in the last four months an illegal drug arrest was made following a plane landing at Jones Riverside Airport.
Wayne Greene: SQ 816 seeks to overturn Oklahoma law that protects drivers who hit protesters obstructing roads
- Updated
Petition have been in the field since the day after the Legislature adjourned for the year, the column says. To put the issue before Oklahoma voters, opponents of HB 1674 must gather signature of 59,320 registered Oklahoma voters by Aug. 26.