4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $485,000

STUNNING SUNSET HILLS! Transitional Styling – Open Plan with built-in Media Center, Chef’s Kitchen with Gas Range, All Fridge/All Freezer, & Double Ovens, 2 Bedroom Suites on the Main Level with Private Baths, 2 Bedroom Suites upstairs also with Private Baths. The Master Suite features a Glamour Bath & Boutique Closet that opens into the Laundry. Great Gameroom with a Half Bath for guests, plus amazing Attic Storage! Sunset Hills neighborhood features a Neighborhood Pool, Tennis Courts, & Playground.

