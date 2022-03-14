 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $475,000

Gorgeous Midtown Oasis! This 4bed, 2bath fully updated home features shining hardwoods, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an abundance of windows, providing natural light. Open floorplan with split bedrooms. French doors open from Master Suite to your private patio and gunite pool. Florida room just off the kitchen! Located on Utica Ave, within 1 mile of Utica Square, 1 mile from The Gathering Place, 2 miles from Downtown. Eliot elementary school, Edison HS. Move-in ready!

