4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $445,000

Amazing Florence Park classic Craftsman home. Many updates including baths & laundry, remodeled 2nd floor added bedroom/closet, carpet & paint. Core4 impact-resistant roof 2020, tankless water heater, fence & driveway, insulation. Rare 4 bedroom & 2-car garage w/workshop. Neighborhood park, tennis/pickleball courts. Perfect Midtown location.

