4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $439,900

Walk to Brookside from this complete remodel Top to Bottom with New Master Bedroom Suite with large bath, his and her sinks, soaker tub and walk in closet. Home has new laundry and 4th Bedroom/Office/Flex space. Updates include total new plumbing and electrical, hardwoods, granite, stainless steel appliances, island sink with large covered back porch, front yard sod and complete new fencing.