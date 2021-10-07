 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $425,000

An outdoor entertainers dream! Beautiful Brookside cottage with modern updates and that original Tulsa charm. Easy access to the dining and shopping along Peoria Ave. 2019 updates include a covered pergola, deck, textured concrete, outdoor fireplace, pizza oven, T.V., outdoor fan, hot tub, gutters, windows, storage shed, Refrigerator, downstairs bathroom. H/W Tank in ‘20’. All appliances included.

