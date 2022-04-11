 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $419,900

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. This spacious 4bedroom, 2.5 bath, one story home, has new carpet, some new flooring, new interior paint. All Bathrooms have been remodeled. Tons of storage! Two living areas, formal dining and breakfast nook. Large covered patio, and pool are ready for your outdoor oasis. Rear entry garage with security gate! Home is generator ready! Ride your golf cart to the PGA! Selling AS IS A must see!

