4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $415,000

An incredible find in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood. Close to Utica Square, this house is a must see. Fabulous 4 bed 2 bath, 2 living spaces, 2 dining spaces and a covered porch. This is an adorable house you do not want to miss! Updated HVAC and hot water heater. Cozy living room with gas logs.

