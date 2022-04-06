 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $400,000

Spacious home with loads of character. Vaulted ceilings, amenities, and updates throughout! Massive Master Suite w/living area, large shower w/modern full body shower head. Separate walk-in closets. Extra large kitchen w/huge granite island, utility room. Game room could be extra bedroom. Covered back patio deck w/pergola. 1 year Home Warranty included and so much more!

