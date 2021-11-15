4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $399,000

Welcome Home! Beautiful updates. Spacious entry, large rooms throughout. Formal living and dining. Large kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances. Family room with wood burning fireplace. Master suite with new soaker tub, frameless walk in shower, double marble vanity, large walk in closet.Glass doors off of kitchen, living, and master bedroom to oversized patio and inground pool with electric safety cover.Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, large bathroom and game room.Travertine and wood-first floor.