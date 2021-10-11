 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $399,000

This perfect functional 4 bedroom, 3 bath, w/master and ensuite bedroom down! The home offers 2 large family rooms with open floor concept kitchen, ss appliances, butlers pantry perfect for entertaining. Large office or formal dining with large vaulted ceilings. Offering hand scraped wooden floors, upscale lighting, new landscaping and fully decked attic over a 3 car garage that can easily be converted to a 5th bedroom or media room.

