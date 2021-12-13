Modern Remodel in a lovely neighborhood! This property offers mid-century modern charm and many unique features. This gem is located in Park Plaza S right off of 71st street giving you access to all things shopping, dining, and entertainment! Boasting two living or entertainment areas, and a private master suite balcony, you will not be disappointed when you walk through the front door! Schedule your showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $399,000
