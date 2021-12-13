 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $399,000

Modern Remodel in a lovely neighborhood! This property offers mid-century modern charm and many unique features. This gem is located in Park Plaza S right off of 71st street giving you access to all things shopping, dining, and entertainment! Boasting two living or entertainment areas, and a private master suite balcony, you will not be disappointed when you walk through the front door! Schedule your showing today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert