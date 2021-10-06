 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $395,900

Amazing lot - backs to treed greenbelt, no up close neighbors! Lovely entry, huge staircase & sweeping ceilings. Lg front den, formal dining, kitchen with SS appl, gas stove, updated granite/backsplash/undermount ltg, dining nook & lvg area w/ FP. New carpets and paint inside and out. New tile in all bthrms. Mstr w/ en suite bathroom, walk in closets & a half bath down. 3 lg rooms & gameroom up w/ 2 more full baths - 4175ft all in Jenks School District close to shopping, dining, highway access & more!

