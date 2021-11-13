 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $390,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $390,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $390,000

THIS BG HOMES NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE HEIGHTS OFFERS 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE & A SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR CONCEPT W/VAULTED SOARING CEILINGS. TASTEFUL COLORS, TEXTILES, UPSCALE LIGHTING, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, CUSTOM RAIL, AND A FULL PRIVACY FENCE. CRISP, CLEAN AND PERFECT FOR A FAMILY THAT ENJOYS THE URBAN LIFESTYLE W/CONVENIENCE OF LIVING MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS, BOK,OSU, ONEOK FIELD, RETAIL & TULSA'S NEWEST MONTESSORI SCHOOL, EMERSON.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News