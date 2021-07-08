 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $39,900

Spacious four bedroom, two bath home just off Charles Page Blvd. Five minutes to downtown Tulsa. Investor rehab opportunity. Sold "As Is". Cash only.

Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana
Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and killed a bicyclist who was camping in a small western Montana town early Tuesday, triggering an intensive search for the bruin by wildlife officials and law enforcement officers who planned to kill the animal, authorities said.

