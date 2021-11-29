4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $389,000

Don't miss out on this 4 bed, 3 bath ONE story Home w/ LARGE LOT tucked at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac right off 111th & Yale. This home is in an amazing location, minutes from Creek turnpike, River trails, and shopping. This home boasts Jenks Schools and the highly desirable Southeast Elementary. Wonderful floorplan for entertaining. Both living areas feature Fireplaces! Expansive backyard is fully fenced, has mature trees, gutters and a leaf guard on the exterior. This house is definitely A Must See!