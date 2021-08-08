 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $385,000

  Updated
HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! Craftsman style 4 bedroom home plus 500 sq. ft. +/- rentable apartment above detached 1-car garage & workshop. Original hardwoods, formals, 2 bdrm down, 2 up with 2 full baths plus Florida Room off Master. Central HVAC in House & Apartment, new roof on both 2020. Many updates and unique features including wrap-around covered front porch. Deck & hot tub in back, fenced yard.

