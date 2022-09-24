4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $379,999

This adorable craftsman bungalow is just a short walk to Tulsa University and all the fun activities along the Mother Road. This original owner of the home had it built and completed by the end of 2018 giving this home its first occupants in 2019. This home is now on the market for the first time. Custom features throughout including a 2.5 car, extra deep garage with epoxy painted floors, insulation to the same R Factor as the house and a nice work area including cabinetry. In addition to including all appliances, the homeowner is even allowing the nice large screen television mounted above the fireplace to remain. The tile floors are a light grey and resemble wood flooring to provide a classic look while also being very resilient.Both the covered front porch and covered back patio look onto beautiful yard spaces. In the back, a full wooden privacy fence also includes a standard gate for quick access and another 10' wide double gate for greater access. This home is ready to move-in and enjoy!