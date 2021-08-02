 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $379,900

Fantastic home located in the highly desired Legacy Park neighborhood. Nestled on a prime green belt lot, you have the best of both worlds – close to shopping and dining while still feeling secluded. Jenks schools. Soaring ceilings and a welcoming floor plan with beautiful views. Two decks. New hot water tank, HVAC upstairs, and LED lighting. A large upstairs game room and a built-in garage workspace with attic-installed air compressor means there is something for everyone. 4 BR/3.5 BA/3 Car."

