Stunning craftsman brought back to life. Prime location with walking distance to downtown, riverside, and 2 miles to cherry st. This complete remodel has all new everything! Details were not spared with new oak floors, custom cabinetry, waterfall quartz island, sliding kitchen ladder, stove pot filler, floating oak shelves, and decorative wainscoting. Some exterior highlights are fresh landscaping, sod, newly constructed 2 car garage, car siding ceiling with cozy lanterns for evenings on the front porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The south Tulsa church, with almost 7,000 members, is one of the largest Methodist congregations in the U.S. The announcement comes as the UMC continues splintering over issues including LGBTQ rights.
The six high schools students were in a vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo. The circumstances of the crash remain unreported and under investigation, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
"Beyond van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will be in Tulsa for a limited engagement, according to a news release that appeared on Business Wire Tuesday.
From over 50,000 applications, about 8,000 have been approved for the $1,200 incentive offered by the state to workers returning to the labor force last summer.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A social media post from an owner of a South Dakota hotel attempting to ban Native Americans from the property following a weekend shooting drew quick condemnation from the leader of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the city's mayor.
James E. McNellie's Public House opened in March 2004 in what had been an abandoned warehouse near the corner of First Street and Elgin Avenue.
Speaking at the Tulsa Press Club Friday, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear said he was advised that additional filming for “Killers of the Flower Moon” is tentatively slated for mid-May.
The startup company plans to start operations in 2024 at a factory at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.
The Texas teen was behind the wheel earlier this week when a tornado flipped his red pickup truck. He drove away. Video shot by a storm chaser went viral.