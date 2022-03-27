4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $375,000

Stunning craftsman brought back to life. Prime location with walking distance to downtown, riverside, and 2 miles to cherry st. This complete remodel has all new everything! Details were not spared with new oak floors, custom cabinetry, waterfall quartz island, sliding kitchen ladder, stove pot filler, floating oak shelves, and decorative wainscoting. Some exterior highlights are fresh landscaping, sod, newly constructed 2 car garage, car siding ceiling with cozy lanterns for evenings on the front porch.