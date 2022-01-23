4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $375,000

Historic downtown Owen Park brought back to life with so much more! All new down to the studs with additional second story! Fantastically located directly across from the park with views of downtown Tulsa, ponds, TSAS, while sitting on your front porch. 3 sided waterfall quartz island, duel shower heads in main bath, plus soaker tub, designer tile and custom cabinetry, beautiful wainscoting! This is not your basic remodel, so much attention to detail! You don't want to miss this opportunity!