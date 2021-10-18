4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $375,000

Beautiful Home in Trinity Creek ll 1.5 story 3 Car garage.Ramp access from the front door and garage,great open spaces and extra large doorways.Open concept kitchen with a large island & granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances most of them never been used.Master bedroom is large with bathroom featuring double sinks, a large walk in shower & walk in closet.2nd story can be used as a large 4th bedroom or as a game room Neighborhood Pools, Clubhouse and Playground.No showings or offers until 9/27/21