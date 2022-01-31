4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $374,900

GORGEOUS 2 story, 4 bdrm, 3 bath in Sun Meadow II Addition. Very large and spacious home with new carpet and tile throughout. New granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. 3-zone HVAC with new Smart Thermostat. Lofted ceiling in the living room; large game room/den with wet bar; bright spacious sunroom/enclosed patio. This one won't last long!