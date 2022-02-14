Beautiful family home on corner lot with large fenced backyard and extended patio. Upstairs office could be 5th bedroom. Updated bathrooms. Large upstairs gameroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $365,000
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
