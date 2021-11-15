4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $360,000

Beautiful home has many attractive features to accomodate and fulfill most needs, and even the "wants"! Move-in ready. Tons of curb appeal. Driving through this desirable Jenks neighborhod is welcoming, certainly a delight to come home to. Granite eat-in kitchen w/island and lots of cabinetry. Great room w/soaring ceiling and natural light. Formal dining and family combo. Master suite is picturesque w/sapcious bath. Laundry + drop zone down, 3 beds, 2 baths + game up. Mature trees and a huge deck in back.