4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,900

A Country French home sitting on an oversized corner lot. The roof was replaced with a 50 yr shingle 2 years ago. An oversized 3 car garage with in shelves. Offers 2 separate living areas plus a formal dining room. Beautiful wood floors in both living rooms. Gorgeous cathedral ceiling in the family room with ashwood wainscoting and a huge brick wood buring fireplace! The home is only 2 blocks from daranby elementary school and 2 blocks from the crescent ponds and walking trails.