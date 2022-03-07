 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,900

A Country French home sitting on an oversized corner lot. The roof was replaced with a 50 yr shingle 2 years ago. An oversized 3 car garage with in shelves. Offers 2 separate living areas plus a formal dining room. Beautiful wood floors in both living rooms. Gorgeous cathedral ceiling in the family room with ashwood wainscoting and a huge brick wood buring fireplace! The home is only 2 blocks from daranby elementary school and 2 blocks from the crescent ponds and walking trails.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert