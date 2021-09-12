 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,900

  • Updated
$15K PRICE ADJUSTMENT!! MILL CREEK BRIDGE @ 95TH & SHERIDAN! JENKS SCHOOLS!! Very clean & spacious home with an incredible view from this entertaining patio of the wooded greenbelt with pond & creek. Large vaulted living w/wet bar is great for entertaining! Updates include newly remodeled master bath, kitchen, wet bar, int/ext paint, flooring, and the backyard patio with granite countertops, built in grill, 2 pergolas & hot tub. Easy access to River Trails & Hunter Park. HURRY!!

