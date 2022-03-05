 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,000

NEWER CONSTRUCTION OPPORTUNITY IN THE VILLAGES OF HIGHLAND PARK! Fantastic Location, Single Story, and 2018 built with: Hardwoods, Architectural Woodwork, Gorgeous Kitchen, Corner Fireplace, Huge Master Suite & Closet, Mud Room cubbies, plus a 3 Car Garage. Open Concept plan, 4th Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling could be office, great storage, and a Floored Attic. Neighborhood Park, Trails, and Tennis Court!

