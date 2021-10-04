 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $359,000

Inviting, turnkey, 1-level home in one of the best locations in BA Schools. Complete 2536 plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Office, and 3 car Garage. Exotic granite countertops, hand scraped wood floors, stone FP, and plentiful storage. WFH dream w/vaulted office w/beams + closet. Stunning sunset views from the vaulted back patio. Spray foam insulation in exterior walls of living space. 16 SEER AC/ 95% Efficient Furnace.

