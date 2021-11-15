 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $350,000

Wonderful 2 story home with lots of room! Large kitchen with island, double oven, granite counters and lots of storage. Formal dining room, office, 4 bedrooms and a large game room that could be a 5th bedroom. Beautiful mature trees all through the property, lots of amazing landscaping. A great Pergola with lights and vines grown over the top.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News