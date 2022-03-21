 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $350,000

Nicely updated large 4 bedroom home in Sungate! Redesigned and modernized for optimum flow and an open concept living space that combines a gorgeous extended sunroom. Massive kitchen offers tons of granite and prep space, pot filler, gas range, and huge pantry. Master, 2 living, 2 half baths, laundry, drop zone, and office on 1st level. 3 beds up. Awesome backyard w/ wraparound patio, spacious side yard, expansive wood deck, and gazebo.

