4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $350,000

Full brick Beauty! Open concept living, wood floors thruout with a split floor plan. Dream kitchen offers Jay Rambo cabinets with soft close drawers, granite counter tops & lots of storage. Fireplace & vaulted ceilings in the formal living. Primary suite boasts a soaking tub, stone shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Outdoor space has covered extended patio. Garage has a kick out for storage & attic has some flooring for storage. 4th bedroom could be game room w/full bath & closets.

