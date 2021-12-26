 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $350,000

This unique tri-level 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, formal dining and living in coveted Owen Park. The home offers tasteful updates with shiplap accent walls, upscale light fixtures, original refinished hardwood floors, gray wood-like tile floors, granite, and spacious backyard. This home has gorgeous curb appeal with new landscaping. Located in prime real estate just minutes from retail, highways, and downtown.

