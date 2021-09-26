 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $349,500

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $349,500

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $349,500

Total renovation offers quiet & convenience inside & out. All beds, walk-in closets, full baths & study up for privacy. Open flow down, german schmear brick fireplace, built-ins, wet bar, granite counters & backsplash, new appliances, recessed fridge space, pullman pantry. Storage shed, garage shelves w/epoxy floor, expanded drive, expansive laundry, new fence, windows, gutters, french drains, roof, light fixtures, flooring & paint. Heated/cooled sunroom for year round enjoyment! Darnaby Elementry School!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News