4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $340,000

  • Updated
A Country French home sitting on an oversized corner lot. The roof was replaced w/a 50 yr shingle 2 yrs ago. An oversized 3 car garage w/shelves. Offers 2 separate living areas + frml dining room. Beautiful wood floors in both living rooms. Gorgeous cathedral ceiling in the family room w/ashwood wainscoting & a huge brick wood burning fireplace! The home is only 2 blocks from daranby elementary school & 2 blocks from the crescent ponds & walking trails. Front has circle dr so plenty of room for parking!

