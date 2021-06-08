4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $339,900

COMING SOON - NO SHOWINGS OR OFFERS TIL 6/5. Colonial Classic Beauty Located in the Heart of Tulsa. This Beautiful home features an open floor concept w/New Updates thruout! New Granite in Kitchen & Baths as well as cabinets. New flooring thruout w/carpet & vinyl. New fixtures, new Lighting, New HVAC, New HW tank. New SS Appliances. The new bathrooms & kitchen are breathtaking! 4 bedrooms upstairs w/master shower & hall bath 1/2 bath is on floor level for guests. Corner lot w/beautiful mature trees View More