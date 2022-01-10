 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $339,900

Updated one level home with loft in Union School District-Darnaby Elementary! Covered front porch, open back patio, fully fenced. Open floor plan with 2900 square feet! Extensive woodwork throughout. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, game room/office loft, vaulted ceilings and second living area. All beds down. Master suite - private bath w/tub, separate shower and his/her sinks. Updated kitchen and baths. Fireplace and wet bar in den.

