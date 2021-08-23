4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $319,900

Back on the market; Buyer financing fell through. Completely remodeled inside & out! Two lg living rms. Oversized bkyrd. New ext paint 2020, new ext facia, soffit & back patio. All new in 2021...siding, windows, privacy fence, interior pain. French drains & surface drains in bkyrd, all wood flrs, gas f-place, all bdrms have lg closets. Block from Carnegie elementary park & playground! One of the most sought after neighborhoods in Tulsa! Close to 3 different parks as well as restaurants! MOVE-IN READY!