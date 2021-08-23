 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $319,900

A rare remodeled Contemporary home with a very open and peaceful floor plan that flows from room to room with windows that look out across the treed backyard and directly into the Koi pond. Two master suites with walk-in closets one upstairs and one downstairs. The downstairs master bedroom can be transferred into a family room with the attached 387 sqft sunroom with window unit that easily converted into a game room or it could be a very large master suite or private library and home office.

