4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $319,000

Modern convenience meets vintage style in this fully renovated midtown bungalow. Refinished hand-scraped wood floors, new roof, new appliances and lighting and freshly painted. New electrical panel. Updated bathrooms. Mature trees shade the large back deck. Fenced yard and storage shed. Four bedrooms, three full baths. The downstairs master bedroom has an additional sitting room. Second bedroom down, two additional bedrooms up. Inside utility. Blocks from Utica Square, Gathering Place, and River Trails.