4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $315,000

THIS IS A MUST SEE!! Spacious w/4 beds, Study or 5th bedroom, formal dining & game room. NEW Stainless range & microwave. ALL New LOW-E double hung windows & exterior paint + storm shelter & hardwood floors. Backyard Oasis w/Koi Pond, mature trees & covered patio. Neighborhood Pool

