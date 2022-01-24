 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $315,000

Don't miss out on full brick 4bd 3bth in desirable Oxford Park! Home has open living w/ frplce, a beautiful dining w/ vaulted ceiling, hardwood floor extending into kitchen w/ granite counters, large pantry, and SS appliances. French doors open into office or opt. 5th bed. Master Bed features walk-in, soaking tub, double vanity and patio access. Upstairs sits the fourth bedroom or optional game room with full bath! Walk-Out Attic. Fully fenced backyard has large covered patio and plenty of room to enjoy.

