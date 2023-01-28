 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $310,000

Vintage Craftsman Style Charm offering a flexible floorplan, Spacious granite topped kitchen w/pantry & Long bar seating, formal dining. Featuring 1 bedroom down, 2 bedrooms + 4th/flex office up. Covered porch, extended patio, fully fenced corner lot w/sidewalks, just blocks from TU & fun activities along the mother road market. Ready for you to Call this one Home today.

