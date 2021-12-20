 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $300,000

Beautiful updated home in popular Sweetbriar. This 4 bed 2.5 bath 2 story home sits on large corner lot, move-in ready! Lg kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, huge island with granite countertops, all appliances to stay. Open living & dining space, gas fireplace. Master suite is on the main floor, huge walk-in closet w/ custom built-in shelving/drawers. Master bath has a large walk-in shower with his & her sinks. 3 bedrooms, full bath & second living space upstairs - plenty of room for the whole family!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert