4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,900

Fully renovated home, circle drive, ornamental iron security door, interior neutral colors, wood flooring, master bed down, gar starter fireplace, generous kitchen cabinet space, Florida room, fully fenced yard with Asian fruit trees.

