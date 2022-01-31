 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,900

Don't miss out on the chance to make this house your own. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house is ready and waiting for you to bring your vision to life. Great location in Jenks Public School district, and large in-ground pool. The house generator has been serviced and comes with a service warranty.

