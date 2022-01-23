This unique tri-level 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, formal dining and living in coveted Owen Park. The home offers tasteful updates with shiplap accent walls, upscale light fixtures, original refinished hardwood floors, gray wood-like tile floors, granite, and spacious backyard. This home has gorgeous curb appeal with new landscaping. Located in prime real estate just minutes from retail, highways, and downtown.
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Guerin-teed it was quite a week: A transfer, a tweet and tension still palpable over the OU football divorce
- Updated
After Mario Williams joined Lincoln Riley at USC, former OU teammate Nik Bonitto got something off his chest
- Updated
Pastor Michael Todd later Monday tweeted a video about "when the spit hit the fan," acknowledging that "it was disgusting." He called it a distraction to the message and said he owned the mistake.
- Updated
Officials with 10 area school districts confirmed Thursday afternoon that despite an executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt, they have not had any state employees volunteer to substitute teach. #oklaed
- Updated
After a local campaign erased nearly $41 million in medical debt for more than 36,000 Oklahomans, the fundraising is coming to an end. That’s not because debt isn’t rising; it’s just out of reach.
- Updated
An overflow crowd of Broken Arrow residents opposing the Bell's Amusement Park proposal raised their concerns to the Broken Arrow City Council Tuesday night.
Omicron isn't 'mild' when kids get infected: 'We're seeing an increase in hospitalizations,' Saint Francis doctors say
- Updated
"They were saying this was a more-transmissible variant. But everyone was saying it was a mild variant, as well. … That's not necessarily what we're seeing in pediatrics," Dr. John Lukeman said Monday.
- Updated
The pregnant woman was a week away from her due date when the crash occurred. Neither she nor her unborn child survived emergency surgery, police said.
Guerin Emig mailbag: Topics include Caleb Williams' decision, Jaxon Player's decision and the hidden heroes at Southern Hills
- Updated
Also: Should we follow the money when it comes to College Football Playoff expansion?
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. lauded the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to overturn its ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma. The court said it will evaluate whether the state has the authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in Indian Country.
- Updated
The husband and wife were taken to hospitals; she was later pronounced dead, while police said her husband remains in grave condition.