Exquisite Modern Home Near Downtown Tulsa! Welcome to a 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Ogan's Circle, a stunning property meticulously crafted by Capital Homes in 2019. Nestled in the heart of Tulsa's vibrant community, this architectural gem presents the highly sought-after Jackson floor plan that offers energy efficient features and A harmonious blend of elegance and functionality, this home boasts a split plan design that ensures both privacy and spaciousness. Step inside to discover a world of sophistication and comfort. The primary bedroom is spacious with two walk in closets, bathroom upgraded to a marble tile shower & double sinks. The gourmet kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, adorned with exquisite quartz countertops that complement the sleek stainless appliances. Enjoy the formal dining area with friends and family or use it as a home office! The generous kitchen island provides ample space for meal preparation and casual dining, while the adjacent pantry offers convenient storage solutions. Experience a touch of luxury in the tastefully designed bathrooms, where walk-in tile showers create a spa-like ambiance, elevating your daily routine. The house features a wealth of upgrades, including modern fixtures that seamlessly blend style and functionality. The opulent luxury vinyl flooring not only exudes contemporary charm but also promises easy maintenance for the years to come. Relax and unwind on the covered patio and enjoy the serene environment! Located just steps away from the Osage Prairie Trail and near Booker T Washington HS! Downtown Tulsa life is just minutes away! Don’t miss this one! No money down programs available!