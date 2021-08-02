4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $289,900

Your piece of Beverly Hills in Tulsa! This swanky home has beautiful views that will not change and the feeling of seclusion while in the heart of Tulsa. Summer fun is not over with the perfect entertaining space and pool. This home is not lipstick on a pig, it has been well maintained and has a new roof, french drains and composit decking. Be the party that no one wants to miss and everyone wants the invite! Please note that there is a steep driveway that gives it that Beverly Hills charm