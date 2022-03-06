 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $289,900

RARE FIND! Blocks from the University of Tulsa. Full brick single story bungalow home with rentable garage apartment. Main home, 3 Bed/1 Bath + office/game room, formal dining & living room with gorgeous fireplace. Refinished Hardwoods, Freshly painted interior. Laundry room inside. Garage Studio Apartment w/ Kitchen, 1 bed/1 full bath. Updates include (2016): Pella windows throughout, HVAC, Partial Electric, All plumbing under the house to the city main, concrete circle drive. Must See!

